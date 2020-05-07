Phoebe Bridgers Offers Sweet, Acoustic Cover of the 1975’s ‘Girls’

Phoebe Bridgers sang the 1975’s early hit “Girls” for a virtual tribute concert hosted by The Face Magazine. Clairo, Gracie Abrams, Clairo and Rina Sawayama are also covering tracks across the band’s first three albums just ahead of their fourth album Notes on a Conditional Form.

Bridgers keeps her self-shot cover short, stripping down the lush indie-pop tune into a tender ballad. The other covers have included “Sex” performed by Pale Waves, Beabadoobee’s interpretation of “Milk” and Rina Sawayama’s thrilling take on “Love It If We Made It.” All of the performances are featured on The Face‘s official Instagram.

The 1975 tribute concert is part of a “takeover” the band has done with the magazine. Earlier this week, singer Matty Healy dropped several podcast episodes in collaboration with the publication where he interviewed friends and heroes like Stevie Nicks, Brian Eno, Kim Gordon and Conor Oberst. In partnership with Spotify last week, the band hosted a Twitter listening party where each member live-tweeted their debut album. They will do the same this Friday with their sophomore LP, I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It.

Bridgers sings on a few tracks off Notes on a Conditional Form, including the recently released “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America.” She was also set to open for the band on their spring tour before all dates were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. NOACF will be released on May 22nd. In June, Bridgers will release her new solo album Punisher.