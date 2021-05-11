Phish Announce Summer and Fall 2021 Combined Tour

Phish will be putting on their legendary live shows once again this summer and fall in one gigantic tour, the band announced on Tuesday.
The tour kicks off July 28th with a single show at Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas, followed by a July 30th show at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, Alabama. The band will then play shows — many of them multi-night residencies — in Nashville, San Francisco, and more, concluding with a four-night stint in Las Vegas, Nevada, that ends October 31st. The tour includes Phish’s first show in Sacramento in 25 years, as well as their first show in Arizona since 2003.
The upcoming schedule includes a number of dates rescheduled from 2020; a limited quantity of tickets for these previously announced shows are available now via Phish Tickets as a real-time sale (while supplies last), as well as at public outlets such as Ticketmaster. An abbreviated ticket request period for all newly announced shows is currently underway at https://tickets.phish.com and will continue through Monday, May 17th at 10:00 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 21st at 10:00 a.m. ET. Fans who cannot attend the rescheduled dates are eligible to request a full refund through June 10th.
Phish Summer/Fall 2021 Tour Dates
July 28 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
July 30 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 31 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 1 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 3 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
August 4 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
August 6 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 7 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 8 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
August 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
August 13 – Atlantic City @ Atlantic City Beach
August 14 – Atlantic City @ Atlantic City Beach
August 15 – Atlantic City @ Atlantic City Beach
August 27 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
August 28 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
August 29 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
August 31 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
September 1 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
September 3 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
September 4 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
September 5 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
October 15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
October 16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
October 17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
October 19 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
October 20 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
October 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 23 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 24 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
October 26 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
October 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
October 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
October 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
October 31 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena