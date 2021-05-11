Phish Announce Summer and Fall 2021 Combined Tour

Phish will be putting on their legendary live shows once again this summer and fall in one gigantic tour, the band announced on Tuesday.

The tour kicks off July 28th with a single show at Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas, followed by a July 30th show at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, Alabama. The band will then play shows — many of them multi-night residencies — in Nashville, San Francisco, and more, concluding with a four-night stint in Las Vegas, Nevada, that ends October 31st. The tour includes Phish’s first show in Sacramento in 25 years, as well as their first show in Arizona since 2003.

The upcoming schedule includes a number of dates rescheduled from 2020; a limited quantity of tickets for these previously announced shows are available now via Phish Tickets as a real-time sale (while supplies last), as well as at public outlets such as Ticketmaster. An abbreviated ticket request period for all newly announced shows is currently underway at https://tickets.phish.com and will continue through Monday, May 17th at 10:00 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 21st at 10:00 a.m. ET. Fans who cannot attend the rescheduled dates are eligible to request a full refund through June 10th.

Phish Summer/Fall 2021 Tour Dates

July 28 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

July 30 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 31 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 1 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 3 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 4 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 6 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 7 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 8 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 13 – Atlantic City @ Atlantic City Beach

August 14 – Atlantic City @ Atlantic City Beach

August 15 – Atlantic City @ Atlantic City Beach

August 27 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

August 28 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

August 29 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

August 31 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

September 1 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

September 3 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

September 4 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

September 5 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

October 15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

October 16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 19 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

October 20 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

October 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 23 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 24 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

October 26 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

October 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 31 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena