Phish Announce 2022 North American Tour

Phish has mapped out a North American tour for this upcoming spring and summer to follow up their upcoming four-date concert vacation in Cancún, Mexico. The 34-date schedule will kick off with four nights at Madison Square Garden starting April 20, rescheduled from the band’s postponed New Year’s Eve run.

Phish Live 2022 anticipates the group lingering from stop to stop, with multiple nights in almost every city. They will spend all three days of Memorial Day weekend at Orange Beach, Alabama’s Wharf Amphitheater before hopping over to Charleston, South Carolina, and continuing on with stops in Indiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and more.

The tour will run from April 20 through Sept. 4 when Phish perform for four nights at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado. Ticket sales begin Friday, March 4 with pre-sale available now through Friday, Feb. 25.

Phish had originally returned to the road last summer, but their big end-of-the-year blowout at MSG was moved back in light of concerns over the surging Omicron variant in New York City. This came after concerns about vaccine and mask mandates caused trouble within their online fan communities.

“While Phish has played shows this year as the pandemic has continued, this variant’s ability for rapid transmission is unprecedented,” the band wrote in a statement following the four-night NYE cancellation. “We are also mindful that a significant number of people travel for these shows and then return to their communities, and we want to avoid accelerating the transmission of the virus. Finally, even with the strictest of tour Covid protocols, the prolonged exposure of a four-night indoor run (plus the days of preparation and travel) to critical crew and staff considerably increases the possibility of having to shut the shows down once they’ve started.”

Phish Live 2022 Tour Dates

April 20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Originally Dec. 29, 2021)

April 21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Originally Dec. 30, 2021)

April 22 ​​– New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Originally Dec. 31, 2021)

April 23 ​​– New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Originally Jan. 1, 2022)

May 27 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

May 28 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

May 29 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

May 31 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

June 1 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

June 3 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

June 4 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

June 5 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 14 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 15 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 16 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 22 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 24 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

July 26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 27 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 30 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 31 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 2 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 3 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 5 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach

Aug. 6 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach

Aug. 7 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach

Aug. 10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 12 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Aug. 13 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Aug. 14 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Sept. 1 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Sept. 2 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Sept. 3 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Sept. 4 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park