Phish Plot North American Summer Tour

Phish announced a summer North American tour. The 26-date trek launches with a two-night stand (June 11th and 12th) in St. Louis, Missouri and wraps with a three-date stint (August 30th and 31st, September 1st) in Commerce City, Colorado.

General tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 25th via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Registration closes Wednesday, January 23rd at 11:59 p.m. ET. Additional on-sale info for each show is available at the band’s website. A limited ticket request period is currently underway at the site and runs through Monday, January 21st at 10 a.m. ET.

Phish’s 2019 itinerary includes an eventful headlining Bonnaroo slot that encompasses one late-evening set on Friday, June 14th and a pair of climactic, back-to-back shows on Sunday, the 16th.

The jam band, who recently concluded their latest four-night New Year’s Eve run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, are set to host their third “Phish: Riviera Maya” concert vacation from February 21st to the 23rd. The quartet will perform all three nights at the all-inclusive event.

Prior to the summer trek, Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio will unveil his newly formed band, Ghosts of the Forest. The group – which includes Phish drummer Jon Fishman, Trey Anastasio Band bassist Tony Markellis, keyboardist Ray Paczkowski and vocalists Jennifer Hartswick and Celisse Henderson – will debut onstage during a brief spring tour that kicks off April 4th in Portland, Maine.

Phish Tour Dates

June 11 – Chaifetz Arena @ St. Louis, MO

June 12 – Chaifetz Arena @ St. Louis, MO

June 14 – Bonnaroo Music Festival @ Manchester, TN

June 16 – Bonnaroo Music Festival @ Manchester, TN

June 18 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON

June 19 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

June 21 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

June 22 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD

June 23 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD

June 25 – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion – Bangor, ME

June 26 – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion – Bangor, ME

June 28 – BB&T Pavilion – Camden, NJ

June 29 – BB&T Pavilion – Camden, NJ

June 30 – BB&T Pavilion – Camden, NJ

July 2 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY

July 3 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY

July 5 – Fenway Park – Boston, MA

July 6 – Fenway Park – Boston, MA

July 9 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

July 10 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

July 12 – Alpine Valley Music Theatre – East Troy, WI

July 13 – Alpine Valley Music Theatre – East Troy, WI

July 14 – Alpine Valley Music Theatre – East Troy, WI

August 30 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

August 31 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

September 1 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO