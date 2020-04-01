Phish to Debut New Album ‘Sigma Oasis’ During April 1st Livestream

It’s not Trey Anastasio’s quarantine album, but Phish will debut their new LP Sigma Oasis during a livestream on April 1st; although the jam band is known for their prankster ways, this does not appear to be an April Fools’ hoax.

The impending arrival of Sigma Oasis was revealed Tuesday during the band’s now-daily Dinner and a Movie: An Archival Video Series, which Phish kicked off in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak to encourage fans to stay home.

The album’s title comes from a song that Trey Anastasio debuted during a solo concert in 2018, Jambase reports, adding that keyboardist Page McConnell said the album was completed “just last week.”

Sigma Oasis, Phish’s first studio album since 2016’s Big Boat, was recorded at Anastasio’s Vermont barn in late 2019. “To have this mountaintop barn where we can go and have the idea that playing together is best and get in there and do that in a little weird way, it makes it like a show vibe because the chemistry happens,” bassist Mike Gordon said Tuesday during the livestream.

The album will debut at 9 p.m. EST on Phish’s Dinner and a Movie stream as well as the group’s Sirius XM channel and official website.

Join us tomorrow, Wednesday, at 9PM ET for a Sigma Oasis (Phish’s new studio album) Listening Party at https://t.co/4E0Bs5cvLz, https://t.co/SnUJPewjBC or on @phishradiosxm pic.twitter.com/7InCUngflb — Phish (@phish) April 1, 2020

Currently, Phish is set to embark on a North American summer tour starting July 14th, but that trek’s status — like the entire touring industry — remains in flux due to the COVID-19 pandemic.