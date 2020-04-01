 Phish to Debut New Album 'Sigma Oasis' During April 1st Livestream - Rolling Stone
Phish to Debut New Album ‘Sigma Oasis’ During April 1st Livestream

Not an April Fools’ prank: Jam band’s first LP since 2016’s Big Boat will premiere Wednesday

Page McConnell, Jon Fishman, Trey Anastasio, Mike Gordon. Page McConnell, from left, Jon Fishman, Trey Anastasio and Mike Gordon of the band Phish perform during an exclusive concert for SiriusXM and Pandora listeners at The Met, in PhiladelphiaPhish In Concert - , Philadelphia, USA - 03 Dec 2019

Phish will debut their new album 'Sigma Oasis' during a livestream on April 1st, the band announced.

Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

It’s not Trey Anastasio’s quarantine album, but Phish will debut their new LP Sigma Oasis during a livestream on April 1st; although the jam band is known for their prankster ways, this does not appear to be an April Fools’ hoax.

The impending arrival of Sigma Oasis was revealed Tuesday during the band’s now-daily Dinner and a Movie: An Archival Video Series, which Phish kicked off in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak to encourage fans to stay home. 

The album’s title comes from a song that Trey Anastasio debuted during a solo concert in 2018, Jambase reports, adding that keyboardist Page McConnell said the album was completed “just last week.”

Sigma Oasis, Phish’s first studio album since 2016’s Big Boat, was recorded at Anastasio’s Vermont barn in late 2019. “To have this mountaintop barn where we can go and have the idea that playing together is best and get in there and do that in a little weird way, it makes it like a show vibe because the chemistry happens,” bassist Mike Gordon said Tuesday during the livestream.

The album will debut at 9 p.m. EST on Phish’s Dinner and a Movie stream as well as the group’s Sirius XM channel and official website.

Currently, Phish is set to embark on a North American summer tour starting July 14th, but that trek’s status — like the entire touring industry — remains in flux due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In This Article: direct, live music, Phish

