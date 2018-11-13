Phish’s Mike Gordon Announces Spring 2019 Solo Tour Dates

Mike Gordon has had a big year. He released his excellent psychedelic solo album OGOGO and has spent the time since alternating between solo tours and Phish, who just played an entire Halloween show as a pretend Scandinavian prog band. Phish have two other huge events coming up: their annual New Year’s Eve spectacle at Madison Square Garden and a destination festival in Mexico: Phish: Riviera Maya, where they’ll play three nights.

Gordon’s solo gigs have become a place for him to stretch out more in front of smaller crowds; with a five-piece – his collaborator- guitarist Scott Murawski, keyboardist Robert Walter, drummer John Kimock and percussionist Craig Myers – Gordon been playing shows full of fun covers, ranging from Spencer Davis Group’s “Gimme Some Lovin’” to Tame Impala’s “Mind Mischief,” plus OGOGO.

The album was produced by Shawn Everett, known for his work with the War on Drugs, Grizzly Bear and more; the partnership worked; Everett’s indie-rock sensibilities resulted in Gordon’s best solo album yet. Gordon has announced an early spring 2019 tour, which will culminate with a four-night stand at the Sinclair in Cambridge, Massachusetts, a 500-capacity club.

Gordon has also begun taking fans inside Phish’s typically closed-off backstage scene on Instagram live. You can see several of the backstage videos on his Twitter page.

Mike Gordon Tour Dates

March 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

March 9 – Asheville, NC @ the Orange Peel

March 10 – Nashville, TN @ the Basement East

March 12 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

March 13 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

March 15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

March 16 – Ashbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

March 17 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

March 19 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

March 21-24 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair