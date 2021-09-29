 Phish Returning to MSG for New Year's Run of Vaccine-Mandated Concerts - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Ben Platt, Hollywood's Oldest Teenager, Is Ready to Grow Up
Home Music Music News

Phish Returning to MSG for New Year’s (and Vaccine-Mandated) Concerts

After pandemic cancels 2020 run, jam band restarts the annual year-end tradition with four concerts

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
UNIONDALE, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 01: Trey Anastasio of Phish performs onstage at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on December 01, 2019 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RLM)

Phish

Getty Images for RLM

Restarting a tradition that was canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Phish will return to New York’s Madison Square Garden this December for their annual New Year’s Eve run of concerts.

The jam band announced Wednesday that they’ll return to “the World’s Most Famous Arena” for four shows — December 29th, 30th, 31st and January 1st — Phish’s first concerts at the Garden since their New Year’s run two years earlier in 2019.

For the New Year’s run, Phish have mandated that all fans over the age of 12 must provide proof of full vaccination; kids under 12 can attend with a negative test result within 48 hours of the gig. “For everyone’s safety, please wear a mask at shows,” the band added. Check out Phish’s site now to enter the ticket request lottery.

The 2021/2022 performance will mark the 14th New Year’s Eve gig at the Garden for Phish, who have their own banner in the arena’s rafters to mark their Baker’s Dozen run of 13 shows in 2017.

In other Phish news, the Trey Anastasio Band announced Wednesday that Phish drummer Jon Fishman would perform with the group for the remainder of the guitarist’s solo tour after drummer Russ Lawton, “despite extensive precautions (& a fully vaccinated band/crew),” tested positive or Covid-19.

In This Article: Phish

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.