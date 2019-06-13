Phish Launching Their Own SiriusXM Channel

SiriusXM has hosted entire channels dedicated to the Beatles, Tom Petty, Pearl Jam, the Grateful Dead, Frank Sinatra and more. Now, add another giant band to that list: Phish. The jam kings launch Phish Radio tomorrow, Friday, June 14th on channel 29. The channel will kick off by broadcasting the band’s three headlining performances from Bonnaroo, which they are headlining for the first time since 2012.

According to SiriusXM, the channel will draw from Phish’s huge live catalog. It will also include studio tracks, music by their influences and include interviews and shows hosted by the fairly reclusive band members.

“My bandmates and I are thrilled to have a home at SiriusXM where Phish fans can hear music from over three decades of us making music together,” said keyboardist Page McConnell. “We’re excited to make Phish Radio an extension of who we are as a band and a welcome home for fans old and new.”

“We are excited to team up with Phish and bring Phish Radio nationwide to one of the most dedicated and passionate fan bases in music history,” said Steve Blatter, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Music Programming, SiriusXM. “The new music channel, launching live from Bonnaroo, will showcase the band’s wide-ranging library of music, as well as their iconic live performances.”

Phish kicked off their tour this week in St. Louis, MO; last night, they covered “Gloria” for the first time.