Phish Cancel Curveball Festival Scheduled for This Weekend

Phish have been forced to cancel their annual three-day festival, Curveball, Variety reports. The sold-out event was scheduled for this weekend at Watkins Glen International Raceway in New York. Fans who are already onsite are allowed to camp overnight, but the grounds will be closed by noon on Friday, according to the band’s statement.

The fest has been held at various sites over its 11-year run, and had been held at Watkins Glen in 2011 and 2015. On Thursday, the New York Department of Health declared a mandatory boil water order for the Village of Watkins Glen. The area has experienced severe storms over the past week.

“The four of us are writing this from directly behind the stage at Watkins Glen. We were about to walk onstage only moments ago for our traditional soundcheck jam for Curveball when we were told the heartbreaking news that due to the unsafe water conditions in the Village of Watkins Glen, our beloved festival is being canceled,” the band wrote in a statement.

“We are still in shock. The entire site is already set up and ready to go after literally months of work by our beloved hardworking crew, many of whom have been here for weeks,” Phish continued. “Our families are here, our gear is set, our tents are up. We keep waiting for someone to come over and tell us that there is a solution, and that the festival can go on. Unfortunately, it is not possible.”

Refund information will be provided at a later date. Phish is scheduled to perform next at their sold-out appearances at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Commerce City, Colorado from August 31st through September 2nd. The band has extended its North American tour through the fall, which kicks off with a two-day stint in Albany, New York at Times Union Center on October 16th and 17th.

On November 30th, Phish will be releasing live compilations culled from their massive 2017 tour run in New York City. The Baker’s Dozen: Live at Madison Square Garden and the expansive Complete Baker’s Dozen Box Set, which includes every second from the entire stint – 237 songs with zero repeats – is due November 30th.