Phish Announce New Year’s Eve Run, Pledge to ‘Duck in and Rock It’ in New York

A Halloween run, Mexico party and Trey Anastasio solo acoustic tour also make up the band’s busy next few months

By

Senior Editor

Patrick Doyle's Most Recent Stories

Phish

Phish have detailed their annual New Year's Eve run at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Phish have announced they will once again stage a New Year’s Eve run at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The band will play December 28th through December 31st, bringing their total amount of shows at the historic venue to 60. Fans can enter a request form for the notoriously tough tickets now.

“New York is such an enchanted little city, and I’m thankful for any opportunity to duck in and rock it,” bassist Mike Gordon tells Rolling Stone. He has a goal for the run: “Just earlier this year I told [collaborator] Scott Murawski about my peak experience walking around Manhattan and we wrote [new song] ‘Infinite.’ Wouldn’t that be full circle – to come back and play it, for an infinite number of minutes!”

The band debuted the song this summer at The Gorge in Washington and his idea isn’t too far-fetched, considering what the band has done on past New Year’s Eves. There was the time they flew around in a giant hot dog or when they staged a Broadway-like dance production. They have regularly played MSG on the holiday since 1995, including the last four years straight.

The shows aren’t the only big Phish events on the horizon. Before that, Phish will play another four-night run at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena as part of their fall tour. That run kicks off on Halloween, a show where they have in the past played full albums like Ziggy Stardust and the White Album. And in February, they will host Phish: Riviera Maya, their first resort concert event where they will perform on the beach on Mexico’s Caribbean coastline. In between, guitarist Trey Anastasio will squeeze in a solo acoustic tour.

