Watch Phish’s Insane New Time-Lapse Video for ‘46 Days’

Visual captures complexity of jam band’s psychedelic live spectacle

Patrick Doyle

Phish are in the middle of their annual epic four-night Madison Square Garden residency, which Saturday night alone included covers of the Talking Heads, Taj Mahal, Led Zeppelin and the Rolling Stones. The night before that, they played music by their faux alter-ego band Kasvot Växt, whose music they unveiled in a Halloween stunt earlier this year. 

The excitement might have meant some fans missed that the band just officially released a time-lapse video that captures the complexity of their live spectacle. The video features the visuals to their entire July 28th, 2018 show at Inglewood, California’s Forum soundtracked with “46 Days,” a rocker that has been a live staple for the last 15 years. 

The video shows off their famously intricate lighting rig, controlled by their longtime lighting director Chris Kuroda, who many fans consider the fifth member of the band – and the clip proves why.

After the New Year’s run, Phish will play their Riviera Maya 2019 festival in Mexico. Their summer tour dates have yet to be announced. 

