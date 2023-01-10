Phish Plot West Coast Tour
Phish will return to the road this spring with a short run of West Coast dates in April.
The trek will kick off with two gigs at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on April 14 and 15. After that, the band will play three shows at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California — April 17 through 19 — followed by three shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, April 21 through 23.
Fans can request tickets starting now through Monday, Jan. 16, at 12 p.m. ET. Tickets will officially go on sale to the general public on Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. PT. Full information is available on Phish’s website.
Phish are coming off of their annual run of New Year’s Eve concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City, which they haven’t been able to do properly since 2019/2020 due to the pandemic (last year’s run of shows was pushed to April as the Omicron variant spiked). Prior to the West Coast shows, the band will return to Mexico for their annual four-day festival in Cancún, Feb. 23 through 26.
Last October, Phish released a new album, Get More Down — under the moniker “Sci-Fi Soldier” — which featured 12 songs the band debuted during their 2021 Halloween shows. Frontman Trey Anastasio also released his first acoustic solo album, Mercy, back in March 2022.
Phish 2023 Tour Dates
April 14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
April 15 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
April 17 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
April 18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
April 19 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
April 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
April 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
April 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
