Phish Map 2020 Summer Tour

Phish have announced 2020 summer tour dates.
The extensive 27-date trek will kick off on July 14th at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. The band will play multi-night stands in several cities, including three shows at the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington, from July 17th through the 19th, as well as three nights in Atlantic City on August 14th through 16th.
The band will also return to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, for their annual Labor Day event — which was threatened last year due to plague-infected prairie dogs.
Ticket request forms are available until Monday at noon ET. General tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 7th.
Phish Tour Dates
July 14 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
July 15 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
July 17 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheater
July 18 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheater
July 19 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheater
July 21 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
July 22 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
July 24 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
July 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
July 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
July 29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
July 31 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater
August 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Piedmont Park
August 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Piedmont Park
August 4 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
August 5 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
August 7 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 8 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 9 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 11 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
August 12 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
August 14 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach
August 15 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach
August 16 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach
September 4 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park
September 5 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park
September 6 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park