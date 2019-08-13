Phish Detail Fall 2019 Tour Dates

Phish will follow their extensive 2019 summer tour with a seven-date fall run that will kick off with a two-night stand at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence Rhode Island, November 29th and 30th.

On December 1st, the band will perform their first show at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York since 2003, after which they’ll hit the Peterson Event Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania December 4th. The tour wraps with three nights at Charleston, South Carolina’s North Charleston Coliseum, December 6th through 8th.

A ticket request period is currently underway and will end August 19th at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting August 23rd. Complete information for each show is available on the band’s site.

Phish announced their fall run as they prepare for their annual three-night, summer-closing stand at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, August 30th through September 1st. The run caps off a big summer for Phish, during which they headlined Bonnaroo and Boston’s Fenway Park. The band also experimented heavily with songs by their offshoot projects throughout the summer, including material by their German prog alter-egos Kasvot Växt and Trey Anastasio’s Ghosts of the Forest (Phish played a 38-minute version of Ghosts of the Forest’s “Ruby Waves” in Wisconsin.)

“The Phish thing is going so well right now, I can’t even really talk about it without getting emotional,” Page McConnell, the band’s piano player, recently told Rolling Stone. “Because it’s just too intense. The tour was so good, we had such a good time. Everybody felt great about it and we played really well. I thought every show was really special and some were even extra special. So things couldn’t really be going much better for Phish right now, we’re all in a really good place and happy to be playing together.”

Phish Tour Dates

11/29 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center

11/30 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center

12/1 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

12/4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Peterson Event Center

12/6 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

12/7 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

12/8 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum