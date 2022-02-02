Philly Soul Documentary Set to Give Never-Before-Seen Look at ‘The Mighty Three’

The story of Philly Soul as told by its three greatest hitmakers will be the focus of an upcoming documentary produced by Alex Gibney.

The Sound of Philadelphia will feature never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews with Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff, and Thom Bell, a.k.a. “the Mighty Three” who founded Philadelphia International Records and served as songwriters and producers for artists like the O’Jays, the Spinners, the Jacksons, and many more.

Gamble, Huff, and Bell said in a statement, “After six decades, we are incredibly proud to finally share our life stories with the world and showcase all the hard work that has gone into creating this great music… Our longtime fans and new fans will get a unique look into the creation of the Sound of Philadelphia with the themes of empowerment and love, to ‘people all over the world’ as we’ve always had a ‘Message in our Music!!!’”

Sam Pollard will direct The Sound of Philadelphia, a collaboration between Warner Music Entertainment, Warner Chappell Music, Imagine Documentaries and Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions.

Gibney said in a statement, “I am thrilled to co-produce this film about these exceptional songwriters, whose words and music continue to have an impact. And pleased to be working again with my friend Sam Pollard — who produced and edited Sinatra: All or Nothing At All, a fine director with a profound understanding of music.”

Pollard added: “I was absolutely delighted when I was approached about directing a feature-length doc about the extraordinary music creators Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff, and Thom Bell. They made superstars out of artists that previously toiled in obscurity, through songs of peace, love, social conscience, and turmoil. I’m looking forward to working with my dear friend Alex Gibney again as we shine a light on the powerful, sophisticated, and timeless ‘Sound of Philadelphia.’”