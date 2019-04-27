Philadelphia 76ers Co-Owner Slams Judge for Preventing Meek Mill From Attending Toronto Game

After Meek Mill was denied permission to travel to Canada for the Philadelphia 76ers game Saturday against the Toronto Raptors, the 76ers’ co-owner called out the judge who has legally tormented the rapper.

The 76ers’ co-owner Michael Rubin slammed Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley for ignoring the team’s many requests to secure permission to allow Meek Mill to attend Game 1 in Toronto; Brinkley controversially sentenced the rapper to two-to-four years in prison for a parole violation and continues to oversee his case.

“I know you have a vendetta against Meek Mill and are obsessed with trying to control every aspect of his life, but did you really NOT approve him to go to rep the [S]ixers in Toronto for the game? Do you also hate PHILLY?” Rubin wrote Friday on Instagram.

“As soon as the schedule came out, Meek asked probation for approval- they immediately approved… We filed w/your court as soon as the schedule came out since you need to approve travel to Canada! Since you didn’t respond to numerous phone calls and emails we even sent a lawyer to the courthouse today!”

Drake, the Raptors’ “global ambassador” who squashed his beef with Meek Mill, also lobbied for the rapper’s presence at Game 1 as their hometown teams faced off:

Rubin, Meek Mill and Jay-Z are among the founders of the Reform Alliance for a new initiative dedicated to changing the “illogical laws that make no sense,” Rubin told Rolling Stone in January.