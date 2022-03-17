 Phil Lesh & Friends, Khruangbin, War on Drugs Lead Sacred Rose Fest - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Charli XCX Outsmarts the Pop Machine on 'Crash'
Home Music Music News

Phil Lesh and Friends, Khruangbin, the War on Drugs Lead New Sacred Rose Festival

Black Pumas, Kamasi Washington, Animal Collective, Margo Price also tapped for new Chicago area event

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Phil Lesh & Friends, Khruangbin, The War on Drugs Lead New Sacred Rose FestivalPhil Lesh & Friends, Khruangbin, The War on Drugs Lead New Sacred Rose Festival

John Davisson/Invision/AP

Phil Lesh and  Friends, Khruangbin, the War on Drugs, Black Pumas, Kamasi Washington, Animal Collective, and Margo Price are among the lineup for Sacred Rose, a new festival taking place August 26-28 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, located about 15 miles southwest of downtown Chicago. Tickets will be available on Monday (March 21) at noon CT.

The lineup featuring more than 40 acts spans a variety of artists and musical styles, from jam bands to soul, funk, bluegrass, psych-rock, and Americana. The approach aligns with organizers’ other mostly groove-oriented, eclectic festivals, which include North Coast Music Festival, Summer Camp Music Festival, and Suwannee Hulaween. Additional acts include St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Hiatus Kaiyote, Punch Brothers, Dawes, Moon Taxi, Umphrey’s McGee, Grateful Dead cover band Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, STS9, and many more acts.

“In 2018 when we shifted North Coast from a multi-genre festival to a fully electronic music event, we started dreaming up Sacred Rose and what it could mean for fans of Americana, psych-rock, jam, indie, soul, funk and bluegrass,” Sacred Rose Founder Michael Berg said in a statement. “Sacred Rose is the first festival of its kind in our area, and we’re so proud to deliver a special experience for our fans who have been patiently waiting for a lineup like this for a long time.”

In This Article: Animal Collective, Black Pumas, festival announcement, Kamasi Washington, Khruangbin, Margo Price, Phil Lesh & Friends, The War On Drugs

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.