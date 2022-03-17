Phil Lesh and Friends, Khruangbin, the War on Drugs Lead New Sacred Rose Festival

Phil Lesh and Friends, Khruangbin, the War on Drugs, Black Pumas, Kamasi Washington, Animal Collective, and Margo Price are among the lineup for Sacred Rose, a new festival taking place August 26-28 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, located about 15 miles southwest of downtown Chicago. Tickets will be available on Monday (March 21) at noon CT.

The lineup featuring more than 40 acts spans a variety of artists and musical styles, from jam bands to soul, funk, bluegrass, psych-rock, and Americana. The approach aligns with organizers’ other mostly groove-oriented, eclectic festivals, which include North Coast Music Festival, Summer Camp Music Festival, and Suwannee Hulaween. Additional acts include St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Hiatus Kaiyote, Punch Brothers, Dawes, Moon Taxi, Umphrey’s McGee, Grateful Dead cover band Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, STS9, and many more acts.

“In 2018 when we shifted North Coast from a multi-genre festival to a fully electronic music event, we started dreaming up Sacred Rose and what it could mean for fans of Americana, psych-rock, jam, indie, soul, funk and bluegrass,” Sacred Rose Founder Michael Berg said in a statement. “Sacred Rose is the first festival of its kind in our area, and we’re so proud to deliver a special experience for our fans who have been patiently waiting for a lineup like this for a long time.”