Phil Elverum Announces 2023 Mount Eerie Tour, New Album in Progress

The artist will be heading to Brussels in May to celebrate the 100th birthday of American folk pioneer Harry Smith
Phil Elverum Mariano Regidor/Redferns

Phil Elverum announced a Mount Eerie tour on Wednesday that kicks off May 5 in Philadelphia. In his post, the artist wrote that he is also working on new songs for an upcoming album.

“It’s exciting. Tons of new songs from an in-progress album,” wrote Elverum. He added that for the U.S. shows in early May, he’ll be performing with different musicians. “I’m growing concerned that we may be already too tight as a band,” he added.

The songwriter will be taking the stage with Karl Blau and Country Gravel, Emily Sprague, and musician Hrishikesh Hirway before heading to Brussels towards the end of May to celebrate the 100th birthday of American folk pioneer Harry Smith. The Brussels dates will include film screenings and a talk with Elverum on Smith’s 84-track canon-defining Anthology of American Folk Music recorded between 1927 and 1932.

Elverum’s dropped his first album in 17 years as the Microphones in 2020 as a single-track record with the same name. It marked the Microphones’ first release since 2003’s Mount Eerie, although the artist has shared several albums in the intervening years with his other project, Mount Eerie.

Mount Eerie 2023 Tour Dates

May 5 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church Sanctuary with Karl Blau and Country Gravel
May 6 — Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works
May 7 — Round Top, NY @ Glen Falls House with Emily Sprague 
May 9 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music 
May 28 — Brussels, Belgium @ l’Ancienne Belgique
May 29 — Brussels, Belgium @ l’Ancienne Belgique
May 31 — Genk, Belgium @ Sint-Albertus
June 1 — Cologne, Germany @ Urania Theatre
June 10 — Cork, Ireland @ Seanie Buttons
June 11 — Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s with Goodtime John
June 13 — London, England @ Grand Junction
June 15 — Helsinki, Finland @ Temppeliaukio Church
June 22 — Copenhagen, Denmark – Poesiens Hus

