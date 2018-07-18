Phil Collins Rounds Up Paul McCartney, Peter Gabriel Collaborations for New Box Set

Phil Collins surveys his eclectic catalog of collaborative tracks, session work, outside songwriting and production with the new career-spanning box set Plays Well With Others, out September 28th via Rhino Records.

The four-disc, 59-track project includes material from George Harrison, David Crosby, the Bee Gees John Cale, Argent, John Martyn, Gary Brooker, Al Di Meola, Adam Ant, Philip Bailey, Chaka Khan, Howard Jones, the Isley Brothers, Four Tops, Tears for Fears, George Martin, Lil’ Kim, Annie Lennox, Bryan Adams, Joe Cocker, the Phil Collins Big Band and the songwriter’s formative psych-pop group, Flaming Youth, among others.

The set also highlights Collins’ deft ability to drum in various styles, from pop-rock (Paul McCartney “Angry”) to experimental art-rock (Robert Fripp’s “North Star,” Brian Eno’s “No-One Receiving” and “On Fire Island,” Peter Gabriel’s “Intruder”) to jazz-fusion (Brand X, which he helped launch in 1975).

Collins spoke about his “charmed life” of collaborations in a statement. “I’ve done what I wanted for most of it, and got paid well for doing something I’d have done for nothing: playing the drums,” he said. “During that time I’ve played with most of my heroes, most have become close friends. Over these four CDs you’ll find a mere smattering of those moments.”

The title of Plays Well With Others originated from a playful gift – a T-shirt featuring the phrase – that Genesis touring drummer Chester Thompson gave to Collins. The slogan was meant to reflect Collins’ willingness to play drums at seemingly any recording session.

The box set will arrive one week before Collins launches his first major North American tour in 12 years, “Not Dead Yet, Live!”, on October 5th in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Plays Well With Others Track List

Disc One (1969 – 1982)

1. “Guide Me Orion” – Flaming Youth

2. “Knights (Reprise)” – Peter Banks

3. “Don’t You Feel It” – Eugene Wallace

4. “I Can’t Remember, But Yes” – Argent

5. “Over Fire Island” – Brian Eno

6. “Savannah Woman” – Tommy Bolin

7. “Pablo Picasso” – John Cale

8. “Nuclear Burn” – Brand X

9. “No-One Receiving” – Brian Eno

10. “Home” – Rod Argent

11. “M386” – Brian Eno

12. “And So To F” – Brand X

13. “North Star” – Robert Fripp

14. “Sweet Little Mystery” – John Martyn

15. “Intruder” – Peter Gabriel

16. “I Know There’s Something Going On” – Frida

17. “Pledge Pin” – Robert Plant

18. “Lead Me To The Water” – Gary Brooker

Disc Two (1982 – 1991)

19. “In The Mood”‘ – Robert Plant

20. “Island Dreamer” – Al Di Meola

21. “Puss ‘n’ Boots” – Adam Ant

22. “Walking On The Chinese Wall” – Philip Bailey

23. “Do They Know It’s Christmas (Feed The World)” – Band Aid

24. “Just Like A Prisoner” – Eric Clapton

25. “Because Of You” – Philip Bailey

26. “Watching The World” – Chaka Khan

27. “No One Is To Blame” (Phil Collins version) – Howard Jones

28. “If Leaving Me Is Easy” – The Isley Brothers

29. “Angry” – Paul McCartney

30. “Loco In Acapulco’ – Four Tops

31. “Walking On Air” – Stephen Bishop

32. “Hall Light” – Stephen Bishop

33. “Woman In Chains” – Tears For Fears

34. “Burn Down The Mission” – Phil Collins

Disc Three (1991 – 2011)

35. “No Son Of Mine” – Genesis

36. “Could’ve Been Me” – John Martyn

37. “Hero” – David Crosby

38. “Ways To Cry” – John Martyn

39. “I’ve Been Trying” – Phil Collins

40. “Do Nothing ‘Till You Hear From Me” – Quincy Jones

41. “Why Can’t It Wait Til Morning” – Fourplay

42. “Suzanne” – John Martyn

43. “Looking For An Angel” – Laura Pausini

44. “Golden Slumbers / Carry That Weight / The End” – George Martin

45. “In The Air Tonite” – Lil’ Kim featuring Phil Collins

46. “Welcome” – Phil Collins

47. “Can’t Turn Back The Years” – John Martyn

Disc Four (Live 1981 – 2002)

48. “In The Air Tonight” (Live At The Secret Policeman’s Other Ball) – Phil Collins

49. “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” – George Harrison

50. “You Win Again” – The Bee Gees

51. “There’ll Be Some Changes Made” – Phil Collins and Tony Bennett

52. “Stormy Weather” – Phil Collins and Quincy Jones

53. “Chips And Salsa” – The Phil Collins Big Band

54. “Birdland” – Phil Collins with The Buddy Rich Big Band

55. “Pick Up The Pieces” (Live At The Montreux Jazz Festival 1998) – The Phil Collins Big Band

56. “Layla” (Live At Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) – Eric Clapton

57. “Why” (Live at Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) – Annie Lennox

58. “Everything I Do (I Do It For You)” (Live at Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) – Bryan Adams

59. “With A Little Help From My Friends” (Live at Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) – Joe Cocker