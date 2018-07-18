Phil Collins Rounds Up Paul McCartney, Peter Gabriel Collaborations for New Box Set

Phil Collins surveys his eclectic catalog of collaborative tracks, session work, outside songwriting and production with the new career-spanning box set Plays Well With Others, out September 28th via Rhino Records.
The four-disc, 59-track project includes material from George Harrison, David Crosby, the Bee Gees John Cale, Argent, John Martyn, Gary Brooker, Al Di Meola, Adam Ant, Philip Bailey, Chaka Khan, Howard Jones, the Isley Brothers, Four Tops, Tears for Fears, George Martin, Lil’ Kim, Annie Lennox, Bryan Adams, Joe Cocker, the Phil Collins Big Band and the songwriter’s formative psych-pop group, Flaming Youth, among others.
The set also highlights Collins’ deft ability to drum in various styles, from pop-rock (Paul McCartney “Angry”) to experimental art-rock (Robert Fripp’s “North Star,” Brian Eno’s “No-One Receiving” and “On Fire Island,” Peter Gabriel’s “Intruder”) to jazz-fusion (Brand X, which he helped launch in 1975).
Collins spoke about his “charmed life” of collaborations in a statement. “I’ve done what I wanted for most of it, and got paid well for doing something I’d have done for nothing: playing the drums,” he said. “During that time I’ve played with most of my heroes, most have become close friends. Over these four CDs you’ll find a mere smattering of those moments.”
The title of Plays Well With Others originated from a playful gift – a T-shirt featuring the phrase – that Genesis touring drummer Chester Thompson gave to Collins. The slogan was meant to reflect Collins’ willingness to play drums at seemingly any recording session.
The box set will arrive one week before Collins launches his first major North American tour in 12 years, “Not Dead Yet, Live!”, on October 5th in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
Plays Well With Others Track List
Disc One (1969 – 1982)
1. “Guide Me Orion” – Flaming Youth
2. “Knights (Reprise)” – Peter Banks
3. “Don’t You Feel It” – Eugene Wallace
4. “I Can’t Remember, But Yes” – Argent
5. “Over Fire Island” – Brian Eno
6. “Savannah Woman” – Tommy Bolin
7. “Pablo Picasso” – John Cale
8. “Nuclear Burn” – Brand X
9. “No-One Receiving” – Brian Eno
10. “Home” – Rod Argent
11. “M386” – Brian Eno
12. “And So To F” – Brand X
13. “North Star” – Robert Fripp
14. “Sweet Little Mystery” – John Martyn
15. “Intruder” – Peter Gabriel
16. “I Know There’s Something Going On” – Frida
17. “Pledge Pin” – Robert Plant
18. “Lead Me To The Water” – Gary Brooker
Disc Two (1982 – 1991)
19. “In The Mood”‘ – Robert Plant
20. “Island Dreamer” – Al Di Meola
21. “Puss ‘n’ Boots” – Adam Ant
22. “Walking On The Chinese Wall” – Philip Bailey
23. “Do They Know It’s Christmas (Feed The World)” – Band Aid
24. “Just Like A Prisoner” – Eric Clapton
25. “Because Of You” – Philip Bailey
26. “Watching The World” – Chaka Khan
27. “No One Is To Blame” (Phil Collins version) – Howard Jones
28. “If Leaving Me Is Easy” – The Isley Brothers
29. “Angry” – Paul McCartney
30. “Loco In Acapulco’ – Four Tops
31. “Walking On Air” – Stephen Bishop
32. “Hall Light” – Stephen Bishop
33. “Woman In Chains” – Tears For Fears
34. “Burn Down The Mission” – Phil Collins
Disc Three (1991 – 2011)
35. “No Son Of Mine” – Genesis
36. “Could’ve Been Me” – John Martyn
37. “Hero” – David Crosby
38. “Ways To Cry” – John Martyn
39. “I’ve Been Trying” – Phil Collins
40. “Do Nothing ‘Till You Hear From Me” – Quincy Jones
41. “Why Can’t It Wait Til Morning” – Fourplay
42. “Suzanne” – John Martyn
43. “Looking For An Angel” – Laura Pausini
44. “Golden Slumbers / Carry That Weight / The End” – George Martin
45. “In The Air Tonite” – Lil’ Kim featuring Phil Collins
46. “Welcome” – Phil Collins
47. “Can’t Turn Back The Years” – John Martyn
Disc Four (Live 1981 – 2002)
48. “In The Air Tonight” (Live At The Secret Policeman’s Other Ball) – Phil Collins
49. “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” – George Harrison
50. “You Win Again” – The Bee Gees
51. “There’ll Be Some Changes Made” – Phil Collins and Tony Bennett
52. “Stormy Weather” – Phil Collins and Quincy Jones
53. “Chips And Salsa” – The Phil Collins Big Band
54. “Birdland” – Phil Collins with The Buddy Rich Big Band
55. “Pick Up The Pieces” (Live At The Montreux Jazz Festival 1998) – The Phil Collins Big Band
56. “Layla” (Live At Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) – Eric Clapton
57. “Why” (Live at Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) – Annie Lennox
58. “Everything I Do (I Do It For You)” (Live at Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) – Bryan Adams
59. “With A Little Help From My Friends” (Live at Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) – Joe Cocker
