 Phil Collins, Genesis Reunion Tour 2021: Podcast on Band's History - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Charley Crockett Previews New Album With Soulful 'I Need Your Love'
Home Music Music News

Hear Our New Podcast on the Genesis of Genesis

With a Genesis reunion tour on the way, Rolling Stone Music Now looks back at the band’s history

By
Brian Hiatt

Reporter

Brian Hiatt's Most Recent Stories

View All
1972: (L-R) Drummer Phil Collins, guitarist Mike Rutherford, keyboard and guitarist Tony Banks, singer Peter Gabriel, and drummer Steve Hackett of the progressive-rock group "Genesis"pose for a portrait in 1972. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Drummer Phil Collins, guitarist Mike Rutherford, keyboard and guitarist Tony Banks, singer Peter Gabriel, and drummer Steve Hackett of the progressive-rock group "Genesis"pose for a portrait in 1972.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Since its beginnings as a group of British schoolboys in 1967, Genesis has had one of the weirdest journeys of any band, with a successful lead-singer transplant (drummer Phil Collins took over for Peter Gabriel in 1976) leading to an improbable jump from prog-rock pioneers to adult-contemporary hitmakers.

With the Collins-fronted incarnation of the band reuniting for the first time in 14 years on an upcoming, mostly sold-out tour, our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast looks back at the full story of Genesis, with Andy Greene joining host Brian Hiatt for the discussion. The episode also delves into the hard-to-predict future of classic-rock touring after the pandemic-induced live-music hiatus.

To hear the entire episode, press play above, or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out three years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Neil Young, Alicia Keys, Phoebe Bridgers, the National, Ice Cube, Dua Lipa, Questlove, Killer Mike, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Liam Gallagher, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, John Legend, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Justin Townes Earle,  Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast on SiriusXM’s Volume, channel 106.

In This Article: Genesis, Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Rolling Stone Music Now

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.