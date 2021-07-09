Hear Our New Podcast on the Genesis of Genesis

Since its beginnings as a group of British schoolboys in 1967, Genesis has had one of the weirdest journeys of any band, with a successful lead-singer transplant (drummer Phil Collins took over for Peter Gabriel in 1976) leading to an improbable jump from prog-rock pioneers to adult-contemporary hitmakers.

With the Collins-fronted incarnation of the band reuniting for the first time in 14 years on an upcoming, mostly sold-out tour, our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast looks back at the full story of Genesis, with Andy Greene joining host Brian Hiatt for the discussion. The episode also delves into the hard-to-predict future of classic-rock touring after the pandemic-induced live-music hiatus.

To hear the entire episode, press play above, or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

