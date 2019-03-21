Phil Collins Expands Comeback Tour Dubbed ‘Still Not Dead Yet, Live!’

After a successful run of dates last year on what he cheekily dubbed Not Dead Yet tour, Phil Collins will return to the States for a sequel, the somewhat clunkily-titled Still Not Dead Yet, Live! trek, which kicks off this fall. The tour will hit 15 cities all around the country.

Tickets officially go on sale Friday, March 30th, but there are a couple of presales launching next week, too. People with Citi credit cards will be able to buy tickets on the 26th, and “Verified Fans” may start buying them on the 29th. Fans can register for both presales on a specially dedicated website.

Collins claims the trek will feature hits from throughout his four-decade career, and his concert promoter has even said that fans should expect to hear “Against All Odds,” “Another Day in Paradise,” “I Missed Again,” “Follow You Follow Me,” “In the Air Tonight,” “Invisible Touch” and “Easy Lover.”

His backing band for the run will be the same as last year’s: guitarist Daryl Stuermer, keyboardist Brad Cole, bassist Leland Sklar, percussionist Richie Garcia and his son, Nicolas, on drums. The lineup will also feature a four-piece brass ensemble and backing singers.

Prior to last year’s tour, the singer had announced his retirement after a run of 2010 dates but changed his mind a few years later. He performed a couple of songs at his sons’ school, the Miami Country Day School, in 2014 and performed again during a fundraiser for his Little Dreams Foundation. And in addition to a few more performances, he hyped the Not Dead Yet run in 2016 with a performance of “In the Air Tonight” on The Tonight Show with the Roots.

Phil Collins Tour Dates

September 23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

September 24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

September 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

September 29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

October 1 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

October 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

October 4 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

October 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 9 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

October 11 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

October 13 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

October 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

October 17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 19 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena