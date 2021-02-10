Phife Dawg: Read the Poignant Poems Rapper’s Mother Wrote About Tribe Called Quest MC

In her new book, Cheryl Boyce-Taylor uses poetry, journal entries, letters and other archival items to grapple with the loss of her son, the great A Tribe Called Quest MC Phife Dawg.

The recently published Mama Phife Represents is described as a “patchwork quilt that follows the journey of a mother’s grieving heart” and a “hybrid book that recalls the death of a beloved son and follows his mother’s first two years of public and private mourning.” Along with original poems from Boyce-Taylor, the book includes drawings, emails, lyrics and notes that Phife — real name Malik Taylor — wrote to his parents starting at age eight.

The five poems from Mama Phife Represents excerpted here find Boyce-Taylor grappling with Phife’s death in terms that are often achingly descriptive and abstract, but also brutally honest and stark. “When Her Child Dies” and “Stone” offer a glimpse into the former category, while “When a House Lives Alone” captures the devastatingly banal task of packing up what Phife left behind. “Bali-Ethiopian Kitchen” finds Boyce-Taylor moving from fond memories to the frantic phone calls that followed her son’s death.

“I share our story in hopes that it may inspire you to keep healing, growing, and moving forward even after you’ve been through the worst news of your life,” Boyce-Taylor writes in the book’s intro. “It will take a lifetime for me to get over his loss, but I want you to learn from my story. When you’ve been given a life-threatening illness, you don’t have to curl up and die. You can rise above the challenges and keep moving. As Tribe said, ‘push it along, push it along.’”

When Her Child Dies

for Malik

A mother does not know her heart

will leap out of her chest

with such force

it will cause a rebellion

she does not know

that her hands will be numb for weeks

she does not know her sugar will rise

even though she has not eaten in two days

she will come to distrust her universe

her Black-Eyed Susans her Sweet Williams

the soil she loves to squish her toes in

sun hugging her aching shoulders

moon scurrying across her worn window sill

she will mistrust them all

when her child dies

friends will come daily with milk honey

cheese red wine spelt bread & ginger jam

she will not remember their touch

only their eyes glossed over with tears

she does not know

she will stop speaking to his father

and threaten to sue him

her hair will fall out in clumps

she will lose big spaces of memory

when her child dies

a woman will fight for her sanity

she will travel to Anguilla

beg Yemaya to bring him back

as the ocean swells

she will listen for his laughter

she will press her face in the damp earth

call his name

Malik

Malik

Malik Izaak.



Bali-Ethiopian Kitchen

Ceni my beloved calls the dark brown ground chicken

poop

she appeases me and has two glasses

of the wine that’s too dry for her palate

a woman speaks loudly about the roommate who keeps wearing her clothes and flirting with her man. We have just returned from picking up our “save the date invitations” for our ceremony. The printing place messed up and gave us the wrong size. They fix it by giving us a 50 percent discount and eighty postage stamps. We are thrilled. We have the world by its chin. We order champagne and make a toast to our future. We have been together twenty years. We are sweetly in love.

we make a second toast to our wedding

she calls it our “party”

I say “wedding”

how lovely it sounds rolling off my tongue.

Malik loved his wife and her son David

they loved him back

she gave him a kidney instead of a baby

we rejoiced at that new birth

a kidney baby

Outside on Fulton Street we hear tree chimes

we hear fire engines and happy people clapping inside Greenlight Books.

It’s the beginning of spring.

we arrive home tipsy fall into each other’s arms

Ceni hands me the phone

eight missed calls from Deisha and Roots

my heart speeds up damn

I lay on the bed scared to touch the phone it rings

rings again

fear

fear grows

Cheryl are you up? It’s Deish.

Wake up. I need to talk to you.

Cheryl, . . .Cheryl—

*

All the phones are ringing

even our land line

“Mom, Cheryl, it’s Jarobi.

The press is hounding us, what do you want to say?

Ceni looks at me, the rich tapestry of her face cracking

the wreckage of my body strewn across the room

Mom, I can’t reach Walt. Have you spoken to him yet?”

Robi, I can’t talk now



Mom, TMZ has called again. What do you want to say?

Say something sweet about my child

My son has died in California and I fear getting on the plane.

Stone

That first night after you left

I saw God’s face

and wept bitterly

The second night God offered

a prayer

I screamed that prayer away

The third night God reached

out his hand

I chewed on it until it became dust

On the fourth night

my tears became stone

that filled in for eyes

Six months later when they broke

my heart open there was not much

just cloves and blue leaves

When A House Lives Alone

for Walt & Malik

When a house lives alone

it is still filled with love

what remains goes unsettled in us

we pack up your bathroom

dad and I

I know you are laughing at us

this is what it has come too

mom and dad perfect strangers

packing up your house

there are bath towels

still tied with ribbons and store labels

two tubes of Tom’s of Maine toothpaste

fennel and baking soda dried in the tube

when a house lives alone

beds go unmade for weeks months even

rubber soles of expensive sneakers melt together

we throw them out

in that long weekend of solitary packing

dinner looks like five-minute couscous and salad

oatmeal and raisins

a lone glass of shiraz

the father puts more wood on the fireplace

turn pages in an old album

you in daycare you at eight grade graduation

you with your first gold album

on your feet crisp Air Force 1’s

the mother makes peppermint tea

an altar of white sage and crystals

celebrate the fourth-year anniversary of her son’s death

four years later tears still flow

this morning the same haunting questions

Malik were you happy?

did you know how much we loved you?

we pause at the mantle

a picture of us three in a green wood frame

mother father son

time is so unkind

did he call my name in that hour?

what did he know for sure?

was he still dreaming about having a child

did the new album fill that space?

did he love me more than dad?

all I ever wanted was to be a good mother

that last night did he dream about his grandma?

was she at the gate to meet you

by now you must be out of pain

I blow a kiss to no one in particular

to weep until exhaustion

to fold with pain

to weep with joy that too is the question

to weep with joy that too is the answer

When Her Child Dies (2)

a mother does not know

that she will be grateful for anything

she will be grateful

that she raised him in church

grateful that he was not killed

in the back of a police cruiser

on the BART London. underground NYC subway

grateful he was not killed

by knife gun machete redneck punk

home invasion rope tree trunk

when her child dies

she will be grateful

he did not end up on life support

in hospice care or Rikers Island

she does not know

a street will be named for him in his birth town of Queens

that murals will be painted in Paris Australia South Africa Chicago Trinidad

she will wear his pajamas to bed

cuddle the Minnie Mouse doll he bought at a London airport

and when she finds a gold chain on the sand in South beach

she will know he left it for her because she loves glitter

she will listen to his music over and over

she will tremble at his sass

she will know she is lucky

to still have his songs

she will gather white candles, and sage

she will sprinkle white rum and build him an altar

her tears will flow into the Nile

she will give him back to Shango to Oya

she will love herself Ibeji daughter

Ibeji mother more than she ever did before

