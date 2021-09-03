Redman Hops on Phife Dawg’s Posthumous Ode to Montreal, ‘French Kiss Trois’

The estate of Phife Dawg has released a new posthumous track and music video, “French Kiss Trois,” featuring Redman and Illa J (the younger brother of the late J Dilla).

“French Kiss Trois” — as one might expect — is a follow-up to “French Kiss Deux,” another posthumous Phife cut that was released in May, produced by Potatohead People and also featured Illa J. “Trois” came about after Redman heard “Deux” and knew he wanted to hop on the track himself.

Both versions of “French Kiss” pay homage to the city of Montreal, and “Trois” arrives with a music video that keeps up that theme. Directed by Redman, Tony Reames and Konee Rock, the clip finds Redman and Illa J enjoying all the finest things the Canadian city has to offer, while it also features Phife Dawg’s widow, Deisha Taylor, who reminiscing with photographs of her late husband. Phife’s longtime friend, Dion “Roots” Liverpool also served as the clip’s executive producer.

“The day Dion called and said that Redman had ‘French Kiss’ on repeat and immediately wrote a verse, I was excited,” Taylor said in a statement. “Phife would be going crazy with Red being on this song. Anytime you hear Redman on any track you know it will be dope. The atmosphere and energy shifts when he is on any song or walks in the building.”

Redman added, “As soon as I heard the song, I played it back-to-back 100+ times. I had to hit Potatohead People and Dion to tell them I was writing a verse. Being in the music video was amazing, and I know I’m doing it for Phife. I don’t think he gets enough credit, so God made this my mission to help best way I can.”

Phife Dawg’s estate is prepping for the release of the rapper’s posthumous album, Forever, which is still expected to arrive this year, though an exact release date has yet to be announced.