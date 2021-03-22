 Phife Dawg's 'Nutshell Part 2' Gets New Video: Watch - Rolling Stone
Music Music News

Watch the New Video for Phife Dawg’s Posthumous Track ‘Nutshell Part 2’

Clip features Redman, Busta Rhymes, Q-Tip and more, arrives on fifth anniversary of rapper’s death

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

On the fifth anniversary of Phife Dawg’s death, March 22nd, a new video has arrived for the rapper’s posthumous single, “Nutshell Part 2,” featuring Busta Rhymes and Redman.

The video was directed by Tony Reames and features old footage of the late A Tribe Called Rapper spitting the spirited track (including for a rapt audience at a diner table). Busta Rhymes and Redman also appear in the clip, as do Q-Tip, Consequence, and DJ Rasta Root.

“Nutshell Part 2” is a remix of a track, “Nutshell,” released one month after Phife Dawg’s death. The remix features the same J Dilla beat as the original, as well as one of Phife’s original verses, while Redman and Busta’s contributions are both new.

“Nutshell Part 2” was originally intended for Phife Dawg’s Give Thanks EP, but that project, as well as a planned solo album, Muttymorphosis, were scrapped after his death. That material, however, will now appear on the posthumous album, Forever, which is set to arrive later this year (an official release date has yet to be announced). Phife Dawg’s last solo album was 2000’s Ventilation: Da LP.

Forever was spearheaded by Phife Dawg’s business partner Dion Liverpool, whose Smoking’ Needles Records imprint will release the album in partnership with indie distributor AWAL.

In This Article: Busta Rhymes, Phife Dawg, Redman

