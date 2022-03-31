The Final Song Phife Dawg Recorded Just Got a Moving Music Video to Match

Phife Dawg’s estate has shared a new music video for “Forever,” the final song the Tribe Called Quest rapper ever recorded and the title track from his new posthumous album.

Directed by Tony Reames and Dion “Rasta Root” Liverpool, the clip pairs the sprawling “Forever” with some lyric video-style animations — but with a very personal and poignant twist — and an array of photos and videos from throughout Phife’s life and career.

“When I first heard ‘Forever’, I was not prepared for the depth and honesty, it took me a long time to let it all sink in,” Reames said in a statement. “DJ Rasta Root came up with the idea of personal photos and videos to match the message for the video. The lyrics are also all in Phife’s own handwriting, we scanned in a lot of his writings to create a font as if Phife himself was telling you the story. I’m forever grateful to be around Phife, his family and everyone we met along the way.”

Phife Dawg recorded “Forever” back on March 19, 2016, just three days before the rapper died from complications resulting from diabetes at the age of 45. Forever, the posthumous album, has been in the works since then, and it was completed based on blueprints Phife left behind. The 13-track album — which was released this month — features guest appearances from Busta Rhymes, Redman, Q-Tip, Dwele, and De La Soul’s Pos, while his mother, Cheryl Boyce-Taylor, also features on the LP.