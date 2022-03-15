Q-Tip, Rhapsody, De La Soul Featured on Phife Dawg’s Posthumous Album ‘Forever’

The Phife Dawg estate has shared the tracklist for the A Tribe Called Quest MC’s posthumous album Forever, revealing appearances from Q-Tip, Rhapsody with Renée Neufville, and De La Soul’s Maseo and Pos, among others.

Forever arrives on March 22, six years to the date of Phife Dawg’s death. As Rolling Stone reported last year, the artist began chipping away at the album while working on A Tribe Called Quest’s sixth and final studio album We Got It From Here … Thank You 4 Your Service, released in November 2016.

The long-awaited album was completed with the guidance of blueprints Phife Dawg left behind laying out how he wanted the album to be completed. It took five years to get it to that point in the face of grief, says the rapper’s mother Cheryl Boyce-Taylor, who is featured on the Forever cut “Round Irving High School” with Angela Windbush.

The 13-track record welcomes Busta Rhymes, Redman, and Illa J on the previously shared singles “Nutshell, Pt.2,” “French Kiss Deux,” and “French Kiss Trois.” Elsewhere on the album, Phife Dawg shares songs with Lyric Jones, V.Rich, Dwele, Little Brother, and Darian Brockington.

“As we celebrate his life on this day, we are overwhelmed with excitement of completing Forever,” Phife’s widow, Deisha Taylor, shared in a past statement. “This album is truly a masterpiece and will exceed all expectations. The world will absolutely love and cherish this amazing album.”

The album concludes with the title track “Forever,” recorded three days before the musician’s death on March 19, 2016, marking the last song he recorded. The song will arrive ahead of the album on March 19. The single looks back on the highs and lows of the MC’s time in A Tribe Called Quest. In the end, he concludes: “Deep in my soul, I believe what will be shall be. Requiem for a Tribe — ’Ro, Sha’, Kamal, and Malik.”

Forever Tracklist

1. Cheryl’s Big Son (Intro)

2. Only A Coward

3. Fallback (Feat. Rapsody & Renée Neufville)

4. Nutshell Pt. 2 (Feat. Busta Rhymes & Redman)

5. Sorry (Feat. V.Rich)

6. Dear Dilla (Reprise) (Feat. Q-Tip)

7. Wow Factor (Feat. Maseo of De La Soul)

8. Residual Curiosities (Feat. Lyric Jones)

9. God Send (Feat. Dwele)

10. Round Irving High School (Feat. Cheryl Boyce-Taylor & Angela Winbush)

11. French Kiss Trois (Feat. Redman & Illa J)

12. 2 Live Forever (Feat. Pos of De La Soul, Little Brother & Darien Brockington)

13. Forever