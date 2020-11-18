Pharrell Williams’ ‘Voices of Fire’ Netflix Series Drops New Trailer

Pharrell Williams has shared the latest trailer for Voices of Fire, an unscripted music series documenting his search for undiscovered choral talent in Hampton Roads, Virginia.

“Voices of Fire follows Pharrell Williams’ hometown community as it builds one of the world’s most inspiring gospel choirs,” Netflix said of the series, which premieres November 20th on the streaming service.

“Pharrell’s uncle and a well-respected musical genius in the area, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, and his core team of influential gospel leaders will venture out into Hampton Roads to find undiscovered talent. With the belief that diverse backstories can give their collective voice a greater meaning, the Bishop and his team will be searching for people of all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds.”

The six-episode series is set up like many other music competitions, with Pharrell, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, and a team of judges giving each vocalist “one shot” to prove they have the talent to make the choir. The series also digs into the backstories of the singers, many of whom overcame personal hardships before finding peace in gospel.

Pharrell, who serves as executive producer on the series, previously shared a rendition of Etta James’ “At Last” from the Voices of Fire auditions.