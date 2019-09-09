Pharrell Williams, Meek Mill Join Post Malone for Second Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has revealed the lineup for his second annual Posty Fest, for November 2nd at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Pharrell Williams, Meek Mill and Rae Sremmurd top the bill alongside Malone himself. Other performers include Jaden Smith, Doja Cat, Dominic Fike, Beach Fossils and Yella Breezy.

Tickets for the festival go on sale to the public Saturday September 14th at 10 a.m., while there is a Citi cardmember presale on Tuesday September 10th at 10 a.m. The festival will also include games, food, “giant things, jousting, limited merch, guitar smashing and so much more,” according to the website. Last year’s flagship edition of the festival, which took place in October, featured Tyler, the Creator and Travis Scott on the bill.

Post Malone’s third album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, dropped earlier this month. The album includes collaborations with SZA, Kanye West, Young Thug, Swae Lee, Father John Misty, Travis Scott and Ozzy Osbourne. His single “Goodbyes” debuted at Number One on the RS 100 chart. The musician will kick off his Runaway Tour in support of the album on September 14th at Tacoma, Washington’s Tacoma Dome. The tour will run through November 20th.