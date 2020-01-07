Watch Pharrell Williams Perform ‘Letter To My Godfather’ on ‘Kimmel’

Pharrell Williams took the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform his song “Letter To My Godfather,” which he released last summer. The singer was joined by a choir for an emotional rendition of the track.

“Letter To My Godfather” pays tribute to influential music executive Clarence Avant and appeared in the Netflix documentary The Black Godfather, directed by Reginald Hudlin. “Clarence Avant connects us all through his incredible impact since before I was born up until now,” Williams said in a statement around the song’s release. “He’s the godfather to so many of us – and not just African Americans, most of the industry.”

Williams recently appeared on Kaytranada’s second album, Bubba, which dropped in December. The singer joined Kaytranada on “Midsection,” the album’s closing track. Williams also recently announced the lineup for his second annual Something in the Water Festival, set to take place in Virginia Beach, Virginia on April 24th through 26th. Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Chance the Rapper and a reunion of the hip-hop duo Clipse lead the lineup for the festival. Tickets for the event are currently on sale.