Jay-Z and Pharrell Perform 'Frontin'' at Debut Louis Vuitton Show

Pharrell Williams revealed his breakout collection for Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway show on Tuesday. His official debut as the fashion house’s new menswear creative director brought a flock of celebrities from Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Zendaya, Megan Thee Stallion, Kim Kardashian, Jared Leto, LeBron James, Naomi Campbell, and Tyler, the Creator in attendance.

After Williams took his bow, he and Jay-Z took the stage to perform for the crowd including “Frontin'” —Williams’s debut single featuring the The Blueprint rapper.

Jay – Z and Pharrell perform “Frontin’” in Paris at his first show as Louis Vuitton men’s creative director. pic.twitter.com/04IBNzA44e — WMV (@worldmusicviews) June 21, 2023

In February, Louis Vuitton announced that Williams would be taking on the role of creative director following the death of Virgil Abloh, who served as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection from 2018 until his death in 2021.

“There are so many other stars in your constellation. Once you realize that the constellation isn’t even your doing, you’re lucky to exist and shine in that moment where the universe has put these things around you to make a sign,” Williams told Vogue on Tuesday ahead of his debut collection. “That is how I felt with this appointment. I woke up and got that call, so I’m honored.” He continued, “I’m continuing to give reverence to the universe for sending this my way.”

Here are more moments from William’s debut show.

Jay-Z and Beyonce

The Renaissance star, accompanied by husband Jay-Z, arrive at the Louis Vuitton show on Tuesday in Paris. The couples shared photos earlier that day on Instagram on their way to the event.

Zendaya

Zendaya, whose trailer of Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film, Challengers, released Tuesday, arrives.

Jared Leto and Kim Kardashian

Kardashian arrived in a camouflage-like pixelated pattern, and took a seat next to Jared Leto, minus the cat.

Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, and Tyler the Creator

“i love u so much,” Tyler captioned on his Instagram stories alongside a video of Williams walking the runway. “Bro I shed real tears. I couldnt even take photos.”