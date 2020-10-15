Pharrell Williams, 2 Chainz Join Run the Jewels’ Get Out the Vote Concert Lineup

Pharrell Williams, 2 Chainz, Greg Nice and Gangsta Boo join the lineup for Run the Jewels’ Holy Calamavote. Named after RTJ4 track “Holy Calamafuck,” the show aims to encourage voter turnout in the upcoming election. It will air commercial-free on Adult Swim at midnight ET on Saturday, October 17th. In an exclusive preview from the show, Run the Jewels perform RTJ4 track “Pulling the Pin” with Mavis Staples and Josh Homme joining them on screens flanking the stage.

DJ Cutmaster Swiff and Cochemea Gastelum round out the newly announced guests, who will join Staples, Homme, Zack de la Rocha and comedian Eric Andre, who will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the Ben & Jerry’s co-sponsored event. During the show, Run the Jewels will perform their latest album RTJ4 in its entirety, which marks the duo’s debut performance of the material.

Holy Calamavote will also simultaneously stream on Adult Swim’s website and via HBO Max. Following the broadcast, it can be viewed via Adult Swim’s YouTube page. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the ACLU.

Run the Jewels released RTJ4 in June, dropping it for free digitally on their website ahead of its official physical release. The record marked the duo’s first in four years, following 2016’s Run the Jewels 3.

On Wednesday, Run the Jewels’ Killer Mike received the Billboard Music Awards’ first-ever Change Maker Award, which honors an artist or group “that speaks truth to power through their music, celebrity and community.”