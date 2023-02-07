Pharrell Teaches Tyler, the Creator the Other Meaning of House Music in ‘RapCaviar Presents’ Clip

Tyler, the Creator recalls the moment Pharrell inspired him to really get serious about music in a new clip from Hulu’s upcoming docuseries, RapCaviar Presents.

In the clip, Tyler talks about how Pharrell — a longtime influence and mentor figure — was there for him at a pivotal moment in 2015 when he was touring in support of Cherry Bomb, eager to take his music to a new level and gain broader respect. The two crossed paths in a studio in Europe, and Tyler recalls the motivational speech Pharrell gave him, centered around something music mogul Jimmy Iovine once told Pharrell.

According to Tyler, Iovine asked Pharrell if he liked house music. Pharrell said, of course, he liked that genre, prompting Iovine to reply: “No, Pharrell, house music — good music that can buy you a house.”

As Pharrell then explains, he told Tyler, “Make something undeniable and make it equally as infectious. Why are you doing music? Is it just because you want to look cool? Because that will burn out. When it becomes purpose-oriented, it can be as cool as the flashy shit, but it will be much more meaningful.”

That was the moment, Tyler adds, he "wanted to change everything. I wanted to switch. And the switch fucking happened."

RapCaviar Presents — which is indeed inspired by the Spotify playlist of the same name — will feature seven episodes that use the stories of various contemporary stars as a lens through which to examine specific current events and issues. Along with Tyler, the show will feature City Girls, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray, and more; and the episodes will dig into topics like mental health, women’s sexuality, the criminalization of rap, social media, and going viral.

All seven episodes of RapCaviar presents will premiere on March 30 on Hulu.