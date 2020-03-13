Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival Is Canceled Due to COVID-19

Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water Festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The second annual festival was to be held in his hometown of Virginia Beach on April 24th through 26th, with a lineup that included Missy Elliot, Janelle Monáe, Migos, Travis Scott and others.

“Please use this time to keep building, creating and progressing,” Pharrell said in a statement. “The SITW team certainly will. There are a number of timely community-centric displays of goodwill that we are working hard to ensure still happen this April — things like the planting of a new school garden, public art, SITW Restaurant Week and more.”

Pharrell launched Something in the Water in 2019, but the first day was canceled due to severe weather. The rapper-producer enlisted Jay-Z, Diddy, Busta Rhymes, Usher, Snoop Dogg and more for the rest of the weekend.

This year’s tickets will be automatically honored for next year’s festival. Ticket holders will be notified on Friday, March 20th about how to get a refund.

Something in the Water is one of the many festivals canceled or postponed in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival was rescheduled to August, while Coachella and Stagecoach have been pushed to October. South by Southwest is canceled, but its film competition will be held digitally.