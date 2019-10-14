Pharrell Announces Second Annual Something in the Water Festival

Pharrell Williams has announced the second year of Something in the Water, the multi-day music and culture festival that held its inaugural event this past April in Pharrell’s hometown of Virginia Beach.

Something in the Water 2020 will run in two parts. The music portion of the festival will be held Friday, April 24th through Sunday, April 26th, preceded by the culture portion (April 20th-23rd) that will bring together “the brightest minds from the culinary world, technology, environmental sustainability, health and wellness, media and more,” according to a press statement.

A special presale for April 24th-26th tickets, available for Virginia residents and for Something in the Water 2019 ticket purchasers, will begin Saturday, October 19th, running from noon until 5:00 p.m. EST. The full festival lineup and general sale details have yet to be announced.

Although day one of last year’s Something in the Water was canceled due to severe storms, Pharrell still managed to enlist some of his biggest collaborators in hip-hop for the remainder of the weekend, including Jay-Z, Diddy, Busta Rhymes, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, Timbaland, Charlie Wilson and Tyler, the Creator.