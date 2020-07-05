Pharrell Williams Explores Hometown Gospel in New Netflix Series

Pharrell Williams will executive produce and appear in an unscripted Netflix series about his efforts to build “one of the world’s most inspiring gospel choirs” in his hometown of Hampton Roads, Virginia.

Voices of Fire will premiere on the streaming service later in 2020, Williams announced Sunday at the virtual Essence Festival.

“Pharrell’s uncle and a well-respected musical genius in the area, Bishop Ezekiel Williams and his core team of influential gospel leaders will venture out into Hampton Roads to find undiscovered talent,” Netflix said of the series.

“With the belief that diverse backstories can give their collective voice a greater meaning, the Bishop and his team will be searching for people of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds.”

Pharrell Williams is also reportedly in talks with Netflix to create a Juneteenth musical with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, Variety reported; the producer recently lobbied governors on social media to make June 19th an official holiday in their respective states.

Voices of Fire marks Netflix’s latest endeavor in music competition-like programming, following Rhythm + Flow with Chance the Rapper, Cardi B and T.I. A second season of that series will premiere in 2021 with the judges joined by Snoop Dogg, Quavo and DJ Khaled.