Pharrell Williams Forced to Cancel Day One of Music Festival After Severe Storms

Pharrell Williams’ inaugural version of his Something in the Water music festival in Virginia Beach was forced to cancel its first day Friday after a day-long deluge of heavy rains and wind.

“Due to the impact caused by today’s severe weather at the beach venue, we are sorry to announce that we are unable to put on a show tonight,” organizers wrote on the festival’s Twitter page. “Stay safe and we look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow!”

“[Virginia] Beach, the weather wasn’t great today but it’s clearing up and we’re excited to see you first thing in the morning,” Williams added on his personal Twitter page. “Thank you for hanging in there … we will not disappoint. Thanks everyone who showed up today, every artist, every company and everyone involved.” A rep for the festival directed inquires to the festival’s social media pages.

Heavy rains began around 12:30 local time, 90 minutes before R&B trio Radiant Children was set to hit the stage as the day’s opening act. Organizers delayed opening the doors due to inclement weather to focus on the safety of its performers and attendees. “Safety is our #1 priority at SOMETHING IN THE WATER,” organizers tweeted Friday afternoon. “Doors to the festival venue are still postponed. There is an active weather alert and incoming weather systems. Please calmly disperse from the beach and boardwalk.”

Heavy rains and severe winds battered the city on-and-off throughout the day, as festival producers eventually deemed the festival too unfit to proceed for safety precautions.

Day one of the three-day festival was set to feature Maggie Rogers, Lil Uzi Vert, Janelle Monae, Migos, Dave Matthews Band, Diplo and a set by Williams himself. As of Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday’s lineup, which includes sets by Williams, Travis Scott, SZA, Chris Brown and Pusha T, is scheduled to proceed as planned.

“Virginia has been home to some of the most gifted artists, athletes, and scientists to ever live,” Pharrell said last month when the festival was announced. “And it makes sense – the people of Virginia are one-of-a-kind: Uniquely gritty, bold, and brilliant. For the first time, we are harnessing that energy, bringing the great minds of our time and the biggest brands in the world to this great place, and letting the inspiration flow and well deserved opportunities unfold. Virginia needs this right now and the world will see what we Virginians have known all along: there really is ‘Something in the Water.’”