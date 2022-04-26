Pharrell Moves Something in the Water Fest to D.C. With Lil Baby, Pusha T, Usher, and More

After feuding with local officials in his hometown of Virginia Beach, Pharrell will take his Something in the Water Festival to Washington D.C. this year.

The fest premiered in 2019 but was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19. It will return this summer, taking place on Independence Avenue in D.C. during Juneteenth weekend, June 17 through 19.

The musician made the decision to pull Something in the Water from Virginia Beach last year, citing “toxic energy” in local government. Specifically, he criticized the narrative changes that surrounded the police killing of his 25-year-old cousin, Donovan Lynch, as well as the city’s response to the 2019 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, which left 12 dead.

Along with moving Something in the Water to D.C., the festival will also expand to three stages across three days. Nearly 70 artists will perform this year, including Tyler, the Creator, Lil Baby, Pusha T, Lil Uzi Vert, Calvin Harris, Chloe x Halle, Usher, Omar Apollo, Davido, Teyana Taylor, Jon Batiste, Roddy Ricch, Thundercat, Run The Jewels, Dave Matthews Band, 6lack, Ashanti & Ja Rule, Denzel Curry, DJ Domo, Dominic Fike, EARTHGANG, JID, Moneybagg Yo, Rae Sremmurd, Skepta, Slowthai, Syd, T.I., and Tierra Whack. Pharrell will also take the stage for a special set dubbed, “Pharrell and Phriends,” which will feature some unannounced special guests.

Something in the Water returns on Juneteenth weekend in DC! 🌊🌤 Mark your calendars and set your alarms— passes go on sale this Saturday, April 30 at 10 AM ET. #SITWfest pic.twitter.com/3AwOQ4rJa0 — SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) April 26, 2022

General public sale for three day passes to the festival begins on Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m local time via the official Something in the Water website.

“Something in the Water is a Black solution (LOVE) for a systemic issue, and this year we are taking our celebration to a higher platform — the nation’s Capital during Juneteenth Weekend,” Pharrell said in a statement. “We want to show the world that there is Something in the Water across the whole DMV and I want to continue to bring awareness to the greatness within these communities and invite large corporations to show up for the people.”

Pharrell continued: “DC has always been a deep inspiration to me as a person and a musician. It is the land where Go- Go Music was birthed which has provided so much for our people. Our sponsors continue to go the extra mile to show that Something in the Water is so much more than a festival. The goodwill we generate is a defining trait of who we are. We will always have the hottest artists, but to pair that energy with these brands showing up for the community is what makes this festival a vehicle for change.”