Pharrell Taps Missy Elliott, Janelle Monae, Migos for Debut ‘Something In the Water’ Fest

Pharrell will launch a new multi-day music festival, Something In the Water, this spring featuring performances from Missy Elliott, Migos, Janelle Monáe, Travis Scott and more. The festival will take place on the beach in the musician’s hometown, Virginia Beach, Virginia, April 26th through 28th.

The lineup for Something in the Water boasts a diverse array of artists including J Balvin, SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, Diplo, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, Kaytranada, Jhené Aiko, Maggie Rogers, Mac DeMarco and Jaden Smith. The lineup also boasts a handful of Virginia artists including Pharrell, Elliott, Pusha T and the Dave Matthews Band.

Tickets for Something In the Water will go on sale March 8th at 12 p.m. local time via the festival’s website. A complete list of artists is also available.

“Virginia has been home to some of the most gifted artists, athletes, and scientists to ever live,” Pharrell said in a statement. “And it makes sense – the people of Virginia are one-of-a-kind: Uniquely gritty, bold, and brilliant. For the first time, we are harnessing that energy, bringing the great minds of our time and the biggest brands in the world to this great place, and letting the inspiration flow and well deserved opportunities unfold. Virginia needs this right now and the world will see what we Virginians have known all along: there really is ‘Something in the Water.'”

Something In the Water will also feature a handful of non-musical events. Director Ava DuVernay’s independent film distribution company Array – which is dedicated to promoting women filmmakers and filmmakers of color – will host a conversation and a screening of Samuel “Blitz” Bazawule’s The Burial of Kojo. Other events will boast Deepak Chopra and Geoffrey Canada.