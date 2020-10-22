Pharrell Launches Search for World Class Gospel Choir in ‘Voices of Fire’ Teaser

 Pharrell Builds a World Class Gospel Choir in 'Voices of Fire' Teaser - Rolling Stone
Series will premiere November 20th on Netflix

Jon Blistein

Netflix has released the first teaser for Voices of Fire, an upcoming docuseries about Pharrell’s efforts to build a world class gospel choir in his hometown of Hampton Roads, Virginia. The six-episode series will premiere November 20th.

Pharrell served as an executive producer on the show and appears in it, but Voices of Fire will mainly focus on his uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, and his team as they try to find new talent for their choir around Hampton Roads. A press release adds, “With the belief that diverse backstories can give their collective voice a greater meaning, the Bishop and his team will be searching for people of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds.”

The new teaser for Voices of Fire offers some inspiring rehearsal footage and music, but it primarily centers around the choir audition process. A handful of singers with some truly staggering pipes are highlighted in the clip, and at one point Pharrell is compelled to rave, “That’s the voice that could singer cancer out of a body!”

