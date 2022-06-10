Pharrell Recruits 21 Savage, Tyler the Creator for New Song ‘Cash In Cash Out’

Fresh off announcing the updated lineup for his Washington, D.C.-bound Something in the Water Festival, Pharrell Williams has recruited 21 Savage and Tyler, the Creator for the new single “Cash In, Cash Out.”

Williams provides the beat on the track, stepping back to allow the two rappers to showcase their wordplay. “Pharrell made this so it’s a million dollar beat,” 21 Savage says in the song’s opening verse before Tyler takes over on the second verse with tales of cashing in and cashing out. “I got offered $2.5 from the last show,” he says. “I declined ’cause the stage didn’t match my ethos.”

“Cash In Cash Out” marks Williams’ first official single of 2022, though the Neptunes mastermind has enjoyed renewed interest in his 2013 song “Just a Cloud Away” after that Despicable Me 2 soundtrack standout went viral via a TikTok meme, resulting in a digital rerelease for the single.

It’s unclear for what occasion Williams dropped “Cash In Cash Out” — but fans can probably expect to hear it live during the Pharrell & Phriends portion of Something in the Water, as both 21 Savage and Tyler, the Creator are also scheduled to perform. In addition to the previously announced lineup, Williams revealed Justin Timberlake, SZA, Clipse, N.O.R.E. and more will join him onstage as the fest, scheduled for June 17 through 19, moves from his hometown Virginia Beach to the Nation’s Capital.