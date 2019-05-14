Phantogram Plot North American Summer Tour

Phantogram announced a North American summer tour that kicks off June 2nd in Camden, New Jersey and wraps with a slot at the Las Vegas festival Life Is Beautiful, scheduled for September 20th through the 22nd.

General tickets go on sale Friday, May 17th at 10 a.m. local time. At the band’s website, fans can sign up for a pre-sale that launches Tuesday, May 14th at 10 a.m. local time.

The electronic/dream-pop act issued their third LP, Three, in 2016, but they’ve yet to announce a follow-up record. The New York duo released the stand-alone single “Someday” (backed with a cover of Sparklehorse’s “Saturday”) in 2018, with proceeds benefitting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention — a tribute to singer Sarah Barthel’s sister Becky, who died by suicide during the making of Three. One dollar from each ticket purchase for the band’s upcoming tour will also benefit the organization.

Upon releasing “Someday,” Barthel spoke with the AFSP about the stigmas of mental illness and the grief that results from suicide.

“I did have some friends growing up who attempted suicide or who died from suicide, so I had an idea of how much pain it could bring into others’ lives,” she said. “But this has been the hardest death I’ve ever had to deal with – and I’ve had a lot of close people in my life pass. Suicide is really complicated, because in a way, it’s like an illness people blame on themselves. Mental health conditions are just as powerful as physical illnesses. What’s dangerous is that people aren’t as educated about it.”

Phantogram Tour Dates

June 2 – Camden, NJ @ Radio 104.5 12th Birthday Celebration

July 19 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

August 16 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

August 17 – Ogden, UT @ Twilight Concert Series

August 18 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

August 20 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

August 22 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove at Harrah’s

August 23 – Kansas City, MO @ KC Live!

August 25 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

August 27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

August 28 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

August 29 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

August 30 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

August 31 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

September 3 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

September 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

September 6 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

September 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

September 10 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

September 12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

September 13 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

September 14 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

September 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

September 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

September 20-22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful