Rolling Stone
Hear Phantogram Find New Light on ‘Into Happiness’

Track follows electro duo’s 2018 single “Someday,” 2016 album, Three

Electro-pop duo Phantogram balance sorrow and hope on their new song, “Into Happiness.” The track boasts a big beat of shuffling drums, which hold down a mix of synths that teeter towards dark wave but are ultimately buoyed by a particularly bright riff and Sarah Barthel’s vocals. “Fall into happiness,” she sings,” Wish you could be here/No more loneliness/You make it perfect.”

In a statement, Phantogram said “Into Happiness” “embodies the personal journey that both of us have taken since we released Three; it’s been a long path, coming out of the darkness and into the light.”

“Into Happiness” arrives three years after Phantogram’s 2016 album, Three, while it also follows their 2018 single, “Someday.” That track was released as part of a mental health initiative, with proceeds from sales and streams of the track benefitting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The cause is close to Phantogram as Barthel’s sister died by suicide while the band was making Three.

Phantogram have yet to announce an official follow-up to Three, though they will embark on a North American tour this summer. The run kicks off August 16th in Reno, Nevada and wraps in Las Vegas with a set at Life Is Beautiful, which will be held September 20th through the 22nd.

