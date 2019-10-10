Hear Phantogram’s Energetic New Single ‘In a Spiral’

Phantogram have release a new one-off single, “In a Spiral.” The upbeat, propulsive song marries a rock beat with a buoyant synth melody as singer and multi-instrumentalist Sarah Barthel howls, “I can see the end is coming round/ Every day, every day, in a spiral/ Better help me now, I’m going down/ Every day, every day, in a spiral.”

“‘In A Spiral’ started from a beat that Josh had in his back pocket for quite some time, which I had gravitated to immediately and written some vocal ideas for,” Barthel said in a statement. “But the song was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself to us. We threw it on at the last minute while we were preparing to go record in Joshua Tree at the magical Rancho de la Luna with our friend Boots, and once we got out there everything started to fall into place.”

Her bandmate Josh Carter added, “I started chopping up sample patterns, and we all messed around with a few analogue synths till we found the right vibe. We finished up the track in LA with Andrew Dawson. There’s a lot of energy in this song with dark, interesting wordplay. An inspiring feeling of making music in the desert. Beauty in desolation.”

“In a Spiral” follows the band’s recent singles “Mister Impossible” and “Into Happiness,” and will appear on their upcoming album. The duo recently wrapped a summer headlining tour across North America and will perform at several festivals this fall, including Wonderfront Music Festival in San Diego, California and BIME Live in Bilbao, Spain.