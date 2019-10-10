 Hear Phantogram’s Energetic New Single ‘In a Spiral’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Joe Biden: Trump 'Should Be Impeached' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Phantogram’s Energetic New Single ‘In a Spiral’

The track follows the band’s recent songs “Mister Impossible” and “Into Happiness”

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Phantogram have release a new one-off single, “In a Spiral.” The upbeat, propulsive song marries a rock beat with a buoyant synth melody as singer and multi-instrumentalist Sarah Barthel howls, “I can see the end is coming round/ Every day, every day, in a spiral/ Better help me now, I’m going down/ Every day, every day, in a spiral.”

“‘In A Spiral’ started from a beat that Josh had in his back pocket for quite some time, which I had gravitated to immediately and written some vocal ideas for,” Barthel said in a statement. “But the song was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself to us. We threw it on at the last minute while we were preparing to go record in Joshua Tree at the magical Rancho de la Luna with our friend Boots, and once we got out there everything started to fall into place.”

Her bandmate Josh Carter added, “I started chopping up sample patterns, and we all messed around with a few analogue synths till we found the right vibe. We finished up the track in LA with Andrew Dawson. There’s a lot of energy in this song with dark, interesting wordplay. An inspiring feeling of making music in the desert. Beauty in desolation.”

“In a Spiral” follows the band’s recent singles “Mister Impossible” and “Into Happiness,” and will appear on their upcoming album. The duo recently wrapped a summer headlining tour across North America and will perform at several festivals this fall, including Wonderfront Music Festival in San Diego, California and BIME Live in Bilbao, Spain.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.