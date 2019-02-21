Monkees Singer and Bassist Peter Tork Dead at 77

Monkees bassist and singer Peter Tork, who played with the group from their earliest days as a made-for-TV band in the Sixites through their recent reunion tours, died Thursday of unknown causes. He was 77. Tork’s sister, Anne Thorkelson confirmed the affable musician’s death to The Washington Post.

Tork played a lovable dimwit on the Monkees TV show, but in real life, he was an accomplished songwriter and performer that played on many of their key recordings and wrote several songs for the group, including “Can You Dig It?” and “For Pete’s Sake.”

He was diagnosed with the rare tongue cancer adenoid cystic carcinoma in 2009, but he made a full recovery and was back on the road with the Monkees in 2012 and gigged with them through 2016 when he was sidelined for reasons that he never explained.

“While it is true that my health has required a little more attention these days, I’m feeling pretty good,” Tork wrote on Facebook in October. “I’m also cherishing this time with family and friends, and making music. Keep your eyes open for some possible web concerts with friends and other musicians; we’ll see what comes down the pipeline. As for the rest, thanks for your good wishes. This is a private time and I won’t be posting updates.”

