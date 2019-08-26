Peter Murphy Confirms ‘Full Recovery’ Following Heart Attack

In a new statement, Peter Murphy has confirmed that he is doing well following a heart attack earlier this month. The former Bauhaus frontman was rushed to Lenox Hill Hospital on August 13th with shortness of breath and admitted, causing the singer to cancel a run of New York concerts.

“Following my recent episode in New York City with my heart attack and being admitted into Lenox Hill Hospital and seeing myself go through the rigors of intensive care, I am very happy to say that I have made a full recovery,” Murphy wrote in a statement via his Instagram. “Thanks to the superb team of doctors, specialists, nurses and care staff. I am so glad to say I am up and running again.”

He added, “My tour manager Brian Lowe and my assistant Chantal Thomas were directly instrumental in saving my life and to whom I cannot thank enough. I also want to thank every single friend and fan who has been supporting me throughout this ordeal. I remain grateful especially to my Bauhaus bandmates.”

Murphy also asked fans to donate to The American Heart Association in lieu of flowers or gifts. Donations can be made here.

Dr. Jason Song, a cardiologist, previously confirmed that Murphy was treated for a heart attack following his arrival at Lenox Hill. “Mr. Murphy was admitted for treatment of a myocardial infarction,” the doctor said. “He had two stents placed in his right coronary artery and was started on medications to manage his heart condition.”

Prior to the heart attack, Murphy was scheduled to perform four more concerts at New York’s Le Poisson Rouge, where he’d been doing full-album performances. The dates will be rescheduled, according to the venue, and ticket holders can either hold onto their tickets for the new dates or request a refund by 5 p.m. ET on August 30th by emailing info@lprnyc.com.