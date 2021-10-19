Peter Hook and the Light to Play Joy Division Albums on 2022 North American Tour

Peter Hook and the Light are set to tour North American next year, and they’ll be playing Joy Division’s two classic albums, Unknown Pleasures and Closer.

The 26-date North American leg of the Joy Division: A Celebration tour will kick off with two shows at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto on August 11th and 12th. It’ll wrap on September 14th at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver.

On top of playing Unknown Pleasures and Closer in their entirety, Hook and the Light will perform Joy Division’s early Warsaw material, tracks from their compilation Still, and the final songs the band wrote — “Ceremony” and “In a Lonely Place” — which were ultimately released by New Order. Hook and the Light will open the shows with a selection of New Order tracks.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Friday, October 22nd, at 10 a.m. local time. Local promoter and venue presales will run October 20th at 10 a.m. local time through October 21st at 10 p.m. local time. Complete information is available on Peter Hook and the Light’s website.

Hook had planned to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Closer with a tour last year before the pandemic hit. While those plans were delayed, he did open up to Rolling Stone about his complicated relationship with the album, which was released two months after frontman Ian Curtis’ death by suicide.

“Closer — because of what happened — has always felt a little detached,” he said. “I never played those songs [live] as Joy Division. And it actually felt after a couple of years like the LP was by somebody else. I was only able to listen to the record as a record years later. It was really, really strange, but Closer became one of my favorite records.”

Peter Hook and the Light “Joy Division: A Celebration” 2022 Tour Dates

August 11 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

August 12 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

August 13 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

August 15 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

August 16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

August 18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

August 19 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

August 20 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

August 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theatre

August 23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

August 25 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

August 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

August 27 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

August 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

August 30 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

August 31 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

September 2 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

September 3 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

September 5 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

September 6 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

September 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre At Ace Hotel

September 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre At Ace Hotel

September 10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

September 12 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

September 13 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

September 14 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Commodore Ballroom