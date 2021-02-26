Hear Peter Frampton’s Instrumental Cover of Roxy Music’s ‘Avalon’

Peter Frampton delivers an instrumental rendition of Roxy Music’s classic “Avalon” as the latest offering from the guitarist’s Frampton Forgets the Words, a collection of instrumental covers.

Frampton and his band’s version doesn’t stray too far from the 1982 original, with his guitar a stand-in for Bryan Ferry’s inimitable vocals.

“The original is such a perfect piece of music,” Frampton said of the cover in a statement. “I really wanted to get as close to the vocal inflection as I could, and I think I almost did it! It’s a sexy kind of guitar sound, like Bryan Ferry’s vocal, and I’m very proud of it.”

Frampton Forgets the Words, due out April 23rd, also includes covers of songs by David Bowie, George Harrison, Stevie Wonder, and Lenny Kravitz, as well as the previously released take on Radiohead’s “Reckoner.”

The album, which Frampton recorded with his long-lost and recently recovered 1954 Les Paul Phenix, is the follow-up to his Grammy-winning 2007 instrumental LP Fingerprints.

“This album is a collection of 10 of my favorite pieces of music,” Frampton previously said of the LP. “My guitar is also a voice and I have always enjoyed playing my favorite vocal lines that we all know and love. These tracks are my great band and me paying tribute to the original creators of this wonderful music. So much fun to do and I really hope you enjoy it too.”