Peter Frampton Preps New Covers LP ‘All Blues’

Peter Frampton will release a new covers album, All Blues, on June 7th via UMe. The 10-track LP, credited to the Peter Frampton Band — featuring guitarist Adam Lester, keyboardist-guitarist Rob Arthur and drummer Dan Wojciechowski — includes guest spots from the Fabulous Thunderbirds’ Kim Wilson and guitarists Larry Carlton, Sonny Landreth and Steve Morse (Dixie Dregs, Deep Purple).

Frampton co-produced All Blues with Chuck Ainlay at Studio Phenix, the guitarist’s personal studio in Nashville, Tennessee. The band previewed their record with the Wilson collaboration “I Just Want to Make Love to You,” a slow-grinding number filled with stinging guitar leads and honking harmonica.

“I have always loved to play the blues,” Frampton said in a statement. “When we formed Humble Pie, the first material we played together was just that. For the last two summers I had been playing a handful of blues numbers every night on stage with Steve Miller Band. I enjoyed this immensely and it gave me the idea of doing an ‘All Blues’ album live in the studio with my band. We started the resulting sessions nine days after coming off the road last year. Over a two- week period, we recorded 23 tracks, all live in the studio. The energy of these tracks is completely different from building a track one instrument at a time. With this recording, we pay tribute to all the original artists who invented this incredible music. I hope you can hear and feel our enjoyment. I’m not sure if you can say we had fun playing the blues. But we definitely did.”

All Blues will be available as a double-LP (featuring a bonus rendition of Big Bill Broonzy’s “I Feel So Good”) and as a limited-edition translucent blue pressing exclusively at Frampton’s website.

He will promote the album with a six-week web series, “The Peter Frampton Show,” on Sirius XM’s Deep Tracks channel, launching Friday, May 10th at 10 a.m. ET. In addition, the singer-songwriter will join the BB King’s Bluesville channel to walk listeners through a track-by-track breakdown on “Peter Frampton’s All Blues Show,” which airs Monday, June 3rd at 3 p.m. ET.

Frampton will also support the LP on his “Farewell Tour,” which kicks off June 18th in Catoosa, Oklahoma and runs through October 12th in Concord, California. The jaunt will serve as his final lengthy live run due to his diagnosis of the autoimmune disease Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM), a progressive muscle disorder that causes muscle inflammation, weakness and atrophy.

Peter Frampton – All Blues Track List

1. “I Just Want To Make Love To You” (featuring Kim Wilson)

2. “She Caught The Katy”

3. “Georgia On My Mind”

4. “Can’t Judge A Book By The Cover”

5. “Me And My Guitar”

6. “All Blues” (featuring Larry Carlton)

7. “The Thrill Is Gone” (featuring Sonny Landreth)

8. “Going Down Slow” (featuring Steve Morse)

9. “I’m A King Bee”

10. “Same Old Blues”