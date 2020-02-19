Peter Frampton Details Memoir ‘Do You Feel Like I Do?’

Peter Frampton has teamed up with former Rolling Stone editor Alan Light for a memoir, Do You Feel Like I Do?, set for release on October 20th.

“This is my journey,” Frampton says in a statement. “All I ever wanted to do was play guitar and it’s taken me many different places – physically and mentally. I’ve been to the moon and back without a rocket, but also to the depths of despair. You never stop paying your dues. Failure has been my greatest inspiration. I brush myself off and then I want to ‘do it again.’ Do You Feel Like I Do?”

According to a press release, the book will touch upon his work with childhood friend David Bowie, his struggles with substance abuse, the “blessing and curse” of his breakthrough album Frampton Comes Alive! and the inflammatory muscle disease that is threatening to end his career as a live performer.

“Peppered throughout his narrative is the story of his favorite guitar, which he thought he’d lost in a plane crash in 1980,” reads a statement. “But in 2011, it mysteriously showed up again – saved from the wreckage. Frampton will tell of that unlikely reunion here in full for the first time, and it is emblematic of his life and career as a legendary artist.”

Last year, Frampton launched a farewell tour after announcing he’d been diagnosed with Inclusion-Body Myositis. “If I’m going to do a farewell tour, I want to play good,” he told Rolling Stone. “I want to rock it. I know that this tour, I will be able to do everything I did last year and the year before. That’s the most important thing to me. I want to go out screaming as opposed to, ‘He can’t play anymore.'”

Frampton resumes his farewell tour May 24th at Usher Hall in Edinburgh in the UK. The tour will wrap up June 18th at the Sant Jordi Club in Barcelona, Spain.