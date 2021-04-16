Peter Frampton Band Pays Tribute to George Harrison With ‘Isn’t It a Pity’ Cover

The Peter Frampton Band has released a new instrumental cover of George Harrison’s “Isn’t It a Pity,” along with a music video that offers a peek into Frampton’s life in quarantine.

The cover finds Frampton recreating and interpolating the lead vocal melody of “Isn’t It a Pity” with his always deft guitar playing while his band provides a steady back-up.

Accompanying the cover is a music video that opens with Frampton playing a show in 2019, returning home and getting ready for his next run of dates, only to have the tour canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout the rest of the clip, Frampton goes through all the typical lockdown activities: counting the frozen pizzas in his freezer, playing coin games with himself, rolling around on the floor out of boredom, exercising, and Zooming with family members. The clip ends on a sweet note with Frampton excitedly telling his family he just got his second Covid-19 vaccine shot.

“We have all been in the same boat for over a year now,” Frampton said in a statement. “Our video lets you into my world of lockdown and possibly yours too. I think we can all relate.”

The Peter Frampton Band’s cover of “Isn’t It a Pity” will appear on their upcoming album, Frampton Forgets the Words, out April 23rd via UMe. The album boasts instrumental versions of some of Frampton’s favorite songs, including Radiohead’s “Reckoner,” Roxy Music’s “Avalon,” Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” and David Bowie’s “Loving the Alien.”